Max Blumenthal on Fox News
Oh great.
Following in the footsteps of Stephen Cohen and Dennis Kucinich, Israel-hater-bordering-on-antisemite Max Blumenthal is the latest “progressive” Putin apologist to sit for a sympathetic interview with a rightwing Fox News host.
Update: And when Tucker isn’t agreeing with antisemitic Putin apologists, he’s engaging in anti-Roma scare-mongering.
Bashing Roma? Isn't that awfully… European of you, Tucker? pic.twitter.com/PNFqOTpdUM
— Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) July 18, 2017