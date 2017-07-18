Main menu:

Max Blumenthal on Fox News

Gene, July 18th 2017, 5:53 pm

Oh great.

Following in the footsteps of Stephen Cohen and Dennis Kucinich, Israel-hater-bordering-on-antisemite Max Blumenthal is the latest “progressive” Putin apologist to sit for a sympathetic interview with a rightwing Fox News host.

Update: And when Tucker isn’t agreeing with antisemitic Putin apologists, he’s engaging in anti-Roma scare-mongering.

Keywords: Left-Right convergence, antisemitism.