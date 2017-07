What George Orwell was to the Stalinoid Left of his day, Shepard Smith is to the Fox News Right.

Shep Smith: "The deception, Chris, is mind-boggling…why are we getting told all these lies?"

Chris Wallace: "I don't know what to say" pic.twitter.com/DQKOAC8a2o

— Leanne Naramore (@LeanneNaramore) July 14, 2017