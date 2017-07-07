Main menu:

And why is that?

Gene, July 7th 2017, 7:17 pm

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Trump “pressed” Putin on Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election– even though Trump still isn’t persuaded it actually happened.

So I have to wonder how convincing Trump’s efforts really were, and how seriously Putin took them.

And the Russian version, offered by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, seems rather different:

Not that I trust Lavrov’s truthfulness any more than Trump’s, but his version is certainly more consistent with what Trump has been saying for the past six months.

