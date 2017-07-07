And why is that?
Trump tells Putin: “It’s an honor to be with you.” pic.twitter.com/p3aVypnxei
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) July 7, 2017
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Trump “pressed” Putin on Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election– even though Trump still isn’t persuaded it actually happened.
So I have to wonder how convincing Trump’s efforts really were, and how seriously Putin took them.
And the Russian version, offered by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, seems rather different:
Lavrov: "Trump mentioned that in US certain circles still inflate subject of Russian meddling in elections, even though they have no proof."
— Lucian Kim (@Lucian_Kim) July 7, 2017
Not that I trust Lavrov’s truthfulness any more than Trump’s, but his version is certainly more consistent with what Trump has been saying for the past six months.