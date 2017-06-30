Recently I posted about the disgraceful treatment of Jewish marchers at a Gay Pride event in Chicago. In Toronto it was gay Muslims who fell foul of the regressive left. You can read more about the background here, and also watch a brief clip of the protestors being challenged.

The demonstrators were told they were emboldening Islamophobes by their actions. If a Muslim is not allowed to speak out about the treatment of gays in Iran and other Islamic countries – then who is?