The Khomeinists of the self-styled Islamic Human Rights Commission (IHRC) appear to be confused. Ahead of their annual “Al Quds Day” Israel hatred march, scheduled for this Sunday in London, they have issued this statement:

Flags: participants are welcome to bring flags that show solidarity with the Palestinian cause. Flags of proscribed (illegal) organisations will not be allowed. For example, you can bring a Hizbullah flag to show support for the political wing of Hizbullah. This is because the political wing of Hizbullah is not a proscribed organisation.

Let’s help the poor dears with this silly “wings” fiction of European diplomacy. This line should bring them hurtling back to the truth here on earth:

Everyone is aware of the fact that Hezbollah is one body and one entity. Its military and political wings are unified.

That’s Hezbollah political affairs official Ammar Moussawi speaking.

This could be of assistance as well:

However, jokingly I will say – though I disagree on such separation or division – that I suggest that our ministers in the upcoming Lebanese government be from the military wing of Hezbollah!

That’s Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah rubbishing the “wings” nonsense.

Now Hezbollah is very busy slaughtering Syrians these days. So if the lines above aren’t enough we can’t expect them to intervene in a London dispute as they get on with their crucial mission for Assad’s regime.

So how about someone closer to home? Mick Napier of the Scottish Palestine Solidarity Campaign, for example, who is due to speak at the rally this Sunday.

Here he is at Al Quds Day in 2012, fancying his movement as some sort of Hezbollah UK. He calls on people to take on the fearsome target of the Israeli dance group Batsheva. “Drive Batsheva out of London while Hezbollah drove them out of Lebanon and while the Arab resistance drives them out of Israel”. No “wings” nuance there! Or perhaps the “political wing” hurled some harsh words at Israeli forces in Lebanon and that’s why they left?

Sure enough, thugs did disrupt that Batsheva tour. Takbir!

Or perhaps Mr Corbyn could help? After all, he is a friend of Hezbollah and likes to “make the case for Iran”. He is also very fond of the IHRC and has addressed Al Quds Day crowds himself, alongside Mr Napier.

I like the way it works, I like the sense of values surrounding it, and I’ve found them extremely helpful in bringing cases to my attention of individual abuses of human rights that they’re concerned about. But also general issues concerning the rights of people in the Middle East. The situation in Iraq and Afghanistan. And I’ve found them generally extremely helpful, extremely positive, and help to challenge the notion that human rights is somehow or other something based on Romano-Christian law and based on Europe rather than the rest of the world. I like the concept that Islamic Human Rights Commission represents all that’s best in Islam concerning the rights of individuals to free expression, to peaceful assembly, and the rights of individuals within a society.

This Al Quds Day lot seem rather frank so perhaps they could help too. Hezbollah is not enough. No, add “marg bar Mousavi” (death to Mousavi) as you abuse a small group of Iranian opponents of the regime in Tehran.

I do trust the IHRC will see clearly before Sunday and abandon their imaginary one-winged bird. They wouldn’t want to be seen as ignorant. Let alone a pack of hopeless liars. Would they?