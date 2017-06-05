This is a guest post by James Mendelsohn

Christians on the Left, formerly known as the Christian Socialist Movement, is an umbrella group for, well, Christians on the left. Like other, comparable organisations, it is a broad church (pun inevitable), which is both good and bad. Good, because it includes a number of decent, non-Corbynist Labour MPs/candidates like Jonathan Reynolds, John Woodcock and Gavin Shuker, plus other activists such as Rachel Burgin. Also good, because its Executive clearly includes people prepared to challenge antisemitism robustly. Bad, because it is also broad enough to include Rev Steven Saxby on its elected management committee.

Rev Saxby, the vicar of St Barnabas, Walthamstow, has featured on Harry’s Place before. In January 2016, he was called out for supporting extremists and for denouncing the government’s counter-extremist Prevent scheme, as well as for his crass comments on Holocaust Memorial Day and his evident admiration for Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell. In April 2016, he was again called out for promoting and whitewashing extremists, including the appalling Lea Bridge Road Mosque (aka Waltham Forest Islamic Association). Such criticisms have not prompted Rev Saxby to reflect and reconsider. On 5 February 2017, he attended that mosque’s open day:

(Nor, evidently, is he bothered about associating himself – not for the first time – with the toxic Palestine Solidarity Campaign.)

A number of organisations and individuals have distanced themselves from Stand Up to Racism, a front group for the Socialist Workers Party, itself notorious for covering up a rape scandal. Rev Saxby, in contrast, appears not to share such scruples:

To cap it all, second from the right in the above photo is the notorious Azad “Kill British soldiers” Ali of MEND .

You get the idea.

Back to Christians on the Left: a few weeks ago, I tweeted my concerns about their connection with Saxby, and included a link to HP’s January 2016 piece on him. Rev Saxby took umbrage at me “reading lies and nonsense on that hateful blog.” At his invitation, I emailed him, asking him to substantiate his comment. This is what he wrote to me:

In relation to the blog post, I would point out the following:

1) I did not and never have defended violent extremists;

2) I did not defend extremists in the video at the mosque; 3) I was not part of a rabble but a peaceful demonstration against bombing Syria; both the BBC and Tom Watson apologised after the erroneous accusations in the media quoted on HP; 4) I did not join up with Islamisist agitators (the blog makes various false allegation’s about my co-presenters at the meeting at which I spoke; the Telegraph article cited has now been withdrawn from the Telegraph website following legal representation and an apology published by the Telegraph to Ifhat Smith); 5) I did not disagree with the Jewish headteacher at the school where I spoke (the first priest ever to do visit it, such is my good relationship with the head) but quoted her comment; her response to the HP article was that I am extreme: “extremely nice”; 6) I was not wearing a sad t-shirt (matter of opinion perhaps). The attempt to associate me with hurling fire extinguishers at people and with a would be terrorist is an example of the hatred within the article. Perhaps you will think twice before quoting HP in the future and even consider deleting your tweet which cast unfair judgement upon my character and actions.

To which I replied as follows (links and emphasis in original): In relation to the points you make: