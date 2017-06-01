Never mind Kathy Griffin pretending to hold Donald Trump’s severed head. It was a brainless and offensive gift to the rightwing outrage machine, but it (and likely Griffin) will soon be forgotten.

Lots of people are having fun with”covfefe,” but it likely will not be the most unintentionally amusing thing Trump does as president. (He probably fell asleep while trying to type “coverage.”)

And despite some apocalyptic warnings, even Trump’s announcement that the US is pulling out of the Paris climate agreement (joining only Nicaragua and Syria in rejecting the accord) may be more symbolic than anything else. The momentum in favor of renewable energy is already strong, and withdrawing from an essentially voluntary agreement is unlikely to reverse the recent trend toward renewables. Future technological breakthroughs are likely to have more of an effect on reducing fossil fuel consumption than anything Trump has decided or will decide.

At any rate few people will be paying attention to any of those things a week from today at 10 a.m. EDT, which will be the most critical moment so far in Trump’s presidency. That’s when former FBI director James Comey testifies publicly before the Senate Intelligence Committee about (among other things) his interactions with President Trump regarding the investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn, and Trump’s possible efforts to obstruct that investigation.

I suggest finding an excuse to watch it live. It promises to be explosive and riveting.