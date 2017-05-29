Merci, Monsieur Macron
Calling out to their face authoritarians who try to subvert democracy est toujours dans l’ordre.
French President Emmanuel Macron has made an extraordinary attack on two Russian media outlets, saying they acted as “propaganda” organs during France’s election campaign.
Speaking at a news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, Macron accused the two outlets, Russia Today and Sputnik, of spreading fake news.
He said that’s why he banned their reporters from his campaign headquarters during the race for the French presidency, which he went on to win May 7.
Watch & *look at Putin's face* — you do not need to speak French to feel the daggers Macron throws at Putin over his propaganda machine lies https://t.co/rEZc3c8k20
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 29, 2017
And while we’re in a semi-Francophone mode, these observations from Anne Applebaum and Senator John McCain are à propos.
"Trump prefers the company of dictators who flatter him to democrats who treat him as an equal.” – @anneapplebaumhttps://t.co/dKNx2sCTrY
— David Frum (@davidfrum) May 29, 2017
John McCain: Putin is a bigger threat than ISIS — “the Russians who tried to destroy the fundamental of democracy” https://t.co/JJ4MUBsZ16
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 29, 2017