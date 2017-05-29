I’ve just seen the Conservative Party election broadcast. It had nothing in it in the way of a vision for the future under another Conservative government. Theresa May told me nothing about what she wants to do with the country, what she thinks, feels or believes in. There was no substance to it at all, just a question; would I rather Theresa May or Jeremy Corbyn negotiate a Brexit deal for me? I don’t know because she didn’t tell me what it was she wants to get out of the negotiations.

This is how you kill a lead in the polls. Jeremy Corbyn isn’t shy about saying what he believes, what he wants to see and what he doesn’t want to see. Mrs May has said almost nothing except the words strong and Jeremy Corbyn.

The flaws around Jeremy Corbyn are so obvious and have been pushed by the press so much that anyone who takes even a meagre interest in British politics will know at least some of them. What I want to know is what the Tories want to do in the next five years but they’re too busy being outraged over Jeremy Corbyn’s vision to express one of their own.

Corbyn ‘not concerned about numbers’ when it comes to immigration – that’s what his spokesman said last September #BattleForNumber10 — CCHQ Press Office (@CCHQPress) May 29, 2017

For Corbyn war is bad. We all know war is bad but most of us also recognise that war isn’t always a choice. When Corbyn says things like “The war on terror has failed”he makes it sound as if the war against terror is a choice. It isn’t. This war is thrust upon us regardless of our policies. For Corbyn a bomb dropped to get rid of a dictator is ethically the same as a bomb dropped by a dictator to prolong his regime. For Corbyn Islamic State perpetrating genocide against Yazidis is the same as a Western coalition putting soldiers on the ground to prevent that genocide. It was the Tory government that decided to intervene in Libya. Now it’s on the Tory government to defend the decision to help topple a vicious dictator.

Now I know that when I talk about Corbyn here on HP I’m preaching to the choir, this is why it’s so important that those who made policy decisions that saw the UK helping to topple Gaddafi speak to the general public to challenge the Corbyn narrative and present their own. They aren’t doing so and this is part of the reason Labour has succeeded in closing what was an electoral chasm.

I’m currently watching Corbyn peddle his politics to a studio audience and endure cross examination by possibly the greatest interviewer of a generation. Say what you want about Corbyn, he has a vision for the future of Britain. What the Tory vision actually is (other than decreasing public spending) remains to be seen.