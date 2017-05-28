Main menu:

Two heroes

Gene, May 28th 2017, 1:54 am

RIP Ricky John Best, 53, and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche, 23, who were stabbed to death by a white supremacist in Oregon when tried to intervene to stop him from shouting anti-Muslim epithets at two young women on a train.

Keywords: Anti Muslim Bigotry, Stateside.