Two heroes
RIP Ricky John Best, 53, and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche, 23, who were stabbed to death by a white supremacist in Oregon when tried to intervene to stop him from shouting anti-Muslim epithets at two young women on a train.
Liberty, if it means anything, is the right to tell people what they don't want to hear
