Look on the bright side in this general election. At least there’s no Russell Brand – remember Ed Milliband paying court to him last time? Not to mention the Ed Stone. The process of democracy, of politicians out-sloganing each other, the photo stunts, the slagging and counter-slagging is fairly undignified. The dignity belongs to the activists door knocking and leafletting, the voters at the poll stations making their mark, and the fact that we have evolved a way of passing on power without bloodshed. Long live King Demos.

Here in Scotland the issues boil down to not Tory or not SNP and 15% of the electorate, including me, are voting tactically to that end. The nationalist fever of the last election when Nicola Sturgeon rode about in a helicopter and everyone on my Facebook feed was voting SNP for sound progressive reasons has gone. Nor is Salmond boasting that he could write the UK budget in a coalition with Labour. The atmosphere is more subdued, and those of a leftist persuasion are swithering about switching to Corbyn. The thought of another independence referendum sickens many voters and the SNP have no great record of achievement for their 10 years rule at Holyrood.

So – Lib Dems have No Second Independence Referendum plastered all over their posters and point to the SNP’s obsession on the topic. And the Nats? Not One Dicky Bird. The subject that dominates Scottish politics, Nationalist vs Unionist, is not even touched upon.

My constituency is Edinburgh West, which for a long time was held by the Liberal Democrats until it got swept up by the great Nationalist besom at the last election. My MP was Michelle Thomson, formerly SNP who then had to resign from the party for questions over her property dealings. She is not standing again.

So the Liberal Democrats are hammering the seat with one of their big hitters (by Lib Dem standards), Christine Jardine. ONLY LIB DEMS CAN STOP THE SNP AND ANOTHER INDEPENDENCE REFERENDUM their leaflets tell me, with the second issue being avoiding hard Brexit and any other policies are a poor third. “To vote Liberal Democrat you don’t have to agree with us on everything – you only need to agree that the SNP should be stopped.”

Meanwhile the SNP leaflets barely mention the Lib Dems. “IN EDINBURGH WEST THE TORIES ARE BACK. ONLY THE SNP CAN STOP THEM.” say their leaflets, as if the Tories are Sauron and his Orcs. Otherwise they too are protecting Scotland from a hard Brexit.

The Lib Dems hold Edinburgh Western, the Scottish Parliament seat, though the boundaries are not identical to Edinburgh West. I won’t get into the complications of the voting system here, but the Tories did make a good showing at the Holyrood and local elections, so they can at least be represented as Sauron’s unsleeping eye, even if they have not yet conquered the West.

So as well as saying Vote for Us, the SNP is doing a little propaganda for an alarmed Unionist to split the anti-Nat vote between Tory and Lib Dem. The Tories have been quiet in this particular constituency so I’m guessing they may be tacitly leaving this to the Lib Dems.

At this point I howl at Westminster’s FPTP system which forces you to gamble instead of the Scottish system of ranking so I could put a 5 by the SNP candidate and a 4 by Scotland’s Independence Referendum Party (fringe nutters).

So how are things in your constituency?

Update:- misspelled “constituency” in the title.

And like the SNP I missed out about indyref2! They have an ulterior motive, I only have negligence and forgetfulness to blame. I have added something now.