My emotions are surging full of rage at the evil committed by the depraved savages responsible for this heartless murder of innocents. This wasn’t an attack on the powerful. It was not aimed at Presidents or Prime ministers. It wasn’t even directed at armies or police forces. It was aimed at ordinary people. It targeted children, harmless, powerless, innocent children. Religious fascists don’t bomb children going to an Ariana Grande pop concert because they have a grievance over this or that imperialist crime on “Muslim lands”. They do so because they are wicked, lawless, evil and motivated by an ideology that is based on sadism, hatred, dehumanisation, cruelty and absolutism. An ideology that not only denies, but negates any sense of morality, humanity, civilisation and virtue.

As shocking as this is, it should not be surprising. The moral universe of a Jihadist has no issues with decimating children in cold blood. For example massacaring children in a school in Peshawar, Pakistan or firing a bullet (though failed to kill) into Malala Yousufzai’s head because she demanded an education. I can go on and give you inummerable examples of these kinds of atrocities in Iraq, Afghanistan, Israel/Palestine, Nigeria etc. They will not hesistate to murder ‘their’ own children. What made you think they would not be doing the exact same thing to ours? The life of a child has no value to these nihilists.