Never mind the quasi-bow, the sword dance or the remarkably unremarkable speech to Muslim leaders.

This has got to be the most fascinating part of President Trump’s Saudi visit so far:

At Global Center for Combatting Extremist Ideology. In a few minutes @POTUS and Saudi King to touch a globe to switch it on. pic.twitter.com/8oT21fsYt1 — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) May 21, 2017

Since daily life in Saudi Arabia is currently governed by an extremist ideology which its rulers seek to spread throughout the Muslim world, I’m not sure how seriously to take this whole thing. But if it doesn’t work out, they can always rent it out as a set for James Bond movies.

Update: This is as good a time as any to recall imprisoned Saudi blogger Raif Badawi, who likely did not arise as a topic of discussion between Trump and the Saudis rulers.