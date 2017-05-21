Here he goes again. It’s the Corbyn tic. On Sky on May 21. In this case, shall we call it #otherformsofbombing?

Corbyn says:

I recognised that you had to bring about a peace process in Ireland. I did my best to assist in that process and that is the way you bring about peace anywhere in the world.

No Jeremy, you were on the other side.

Here is a new refresher course for anyone who doesn’t know this already. Here is another.

This is just like his “peace process” lies about his “friends” in Hamas and Hezbollah.

Do you like “fake news”? Just tune in to Mr Corbyn for some of the best in the business.