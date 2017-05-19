Professor Stephen Cohen, a longtime Putin apologist and contributing editor to the leftwing Nation magazine (where his wife Katrina vanden Heuvel is editor and publisher), went on Tucker Carlson’s program on Fox News to proclaim that the biggest threat to the United States today is the “assault on President Trump.”

Stephen Cohen on "assault" on @POTUS: "This is beyond belief now, and has become…a national security threat to us in itself." #Tucker pic.twitter.com/T3SJDYbDVa — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 17, 2017

Nation columnist Katha Pollitt recently dissented from some of her colleagues on Putin and Russia. However she seems to think it was more understandable for leftists to defend the Soviet Union than to defend Putin’s Russia.

It wasn’t.

Update: Former congressman Dennis Kucinich on the “Deep State.” If you’re a leftwing Putin apologist and Trump defender, Fox News wants you.