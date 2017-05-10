With exquisite timing, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (and later President Trump) the morning after Trump fired FBI director James Comey, who was leading an investigation of possible collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and the Putin regime.

I’m pleased Lavrov was able to find some humor in the whole thing.

More seriously I’m pleased that even some Senate Republicans, regardless of what they think of Comey’s actions during the Hillary Clinton email investigation, are disturbed by the timing of his dismissal.

I am troubled by the timing and reasoning of Director Comey’s termination. — Richard Burr (@SenatorBurr) May 9, 2017

I've spent the last several hours trying to find an acceptable rationale for the timing of Comey's firing. I just can't do it. — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) May 10, 2017

Neither Burr nor Flake can be described as a “liberal” or even a “moderate.”

Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown, not a fan of Comey either, makes the case for an independent investigation of possible links between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Now more than ever, we need an independent investigation into Russian ties to ensure American people can have full confidence in findings. pic.twitter.com/bPrbDnOA4e — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) May 9, 2017

Update: Just a reminder that Comey was supposedly fired for things he did before this touching scene.