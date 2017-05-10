Main menu:

Recent posts

Categories

Archives

Donate

To help keep HP running

 

Or make a one-off donation:

Trump fires Comey; hilarity ensues

Gene, May 10th 2017, 2:36 pm

With exquisite timing, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (and later President Trump) the morning after Trump fired FBI director James Comey, who was leading an investigation of possible collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and the Putin regime.

I’m pleased Lavrov was able to find some humor in the whole thing.

More seriously I’m pleased that even some Senate Republicans, regardless of what they think of Comey’s actions during the Hillary Clinton email investigation, are disturbed by the timing of his dismissal.

Neither Burr nor Flake can be described as a “liberal” or even a “moderate.”

Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown, not a fan of Comey either, makes the case for an independent investigation of possible links between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Update: Just a reminder that Comey was supposedly fired for things he did before this touching scene.

Keywords: Russia, Stateside, Trump.