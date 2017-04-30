The Waterlily Centre in East London has long been the preferred venue for Islamists. Last night saw the return of an old favourite – Hamza Tzortzis – offering ‘Advice to our Ummah’, one of a series of events organised by the Al Fitrah Academy.

For a handy reminder of Tzortzis’ views on blasphemy, child marriage, homosexuality, freedom of speech and other issues, check out this useful document prepared by the Council of Ex-Muslims of Britain.

Another speaker is Jalal Ibn Sa’eed who has in the past expressed support for the Taliban.

The Taliban were coming into Kabul, they took Kabul, all or most of the country, no bloodshed, because everybody wanted that pathway. And they still do, which is Islam, sharia, etcetera.

Canadian Imam Riad Ouarzazi is also on the panel. Here is an extract from one of his sermons:

“In fact let me share we you some statistics. In the GTA alone, in the GTA, Toronto GTA alone, 13-14 cases right now, 13-14 cases in the court happening, Muslims suing one another, not any Muslims, Muslim, Islamic institutions organizations suing one another. All appointing lawyers. Who are these lawyers? Jews. And who is the judge? A Jew as well. Who is paying for these lawyers? You and I. “I’ve just travelled to Winnipeg not too long ago, a couple of weeks ago, a small community, one Islamic institution, in that Islamic institution they spent over $19,000 lawyers fees suing one another.

Tonight the same group will speak at Villiers High School, Southall. A luridly post-apocalyptic image advertises the topic – Resurrection.

The Al-Fitrah Academy is endorsed by Khalid Yasin. Here he speaks unambiguously about the punishment for homosexuality in Islam.



He also made a memorable appearance on Undercover Mosque:

“We don’t need to go to the Christians or the Jews debating with them about the filth which they believe. We Muslims have been ordered to do brainwashing because the kuffaar they are doing brain defiling. You are watching the kaffir TV and your wife is watching it right now and your children are watching it and they are being polluted and they are being penetrated and they are being infected, so that you come out of the house and your children come out of the house as Muslims and come back as kaffirs.”

The final event, to be held in Luton on Monday, focuses on ’shortcuts to Paradise’.

Returning to tonight’s event – it would be interesting to know how many teachers, parents and children are aware it is taking place, and how many will be attending.