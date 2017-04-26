Malia Bouatia the woman who has done more than most to ensure that the very term NUS has become synonymous with left wing antisemitism has been booted out of office after just one term.

Though for most Jewish students one term was by far and away enough.

This is a big deal: one of the most poisonous political figures around has been shown the door https://t.co/FlEiovP7L4 — Stephen Pollard (@stephenpollard) April 26, 2017

Her successor Shakira Martin recently took a whole load of unwarranted flack for attending a UJS trip to Israel. It had the unintended affect of letting her know exactly how it felt to be a Jewish student in the NUS.

Naturally Free Speech on Israel felt the need to get involved;