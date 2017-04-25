At Tabriz University in Iran, an awe-inspiring student stood on a stage with an official of the powerful and brutal Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and denounced him for killing and torturing Iranians and for supporting the murderous regime of Bashar al-Assad in Syria.

I can only hope he somehow manages to stay safe.

And yes, I’ll say it: If he was in danger in Iran and sought refuge in the United States, he would likely be barred from entering under President Trump’s pending travel ban. Because, y’know, all Iranians are equally dangerous.