Some light relief from all the Livingstone/Corbyn nonsense in the run up to one of the most bizarre general elections in living memory was the campaign for a plane to fly over Wembley dragging the banner “Expel Ken Corbyn Out!”

The plane flew over Wembley stadium during the Arsenal Manchester City FA Cup Semi Final.

The Jewish News and the Daily Mail both covered it.

A great campaign, a great idea and a nice little bit of revenge from all the sane people out there against the crackpots in the Party!

Some of those crackpots came out to express their discontent on the crowdfunding page that raised the money for the plane: