If you really don’t like antisemitism, there are some people you should challenge. Or, at the very least, avoid.

The former Malaysian leader Mahathir Mohamad is prominent among them. His rank antisemitism has been well-known worldwide since 2003. He remains unrepentant in our times.

The crowds he draws are telling. Like this one:

Over 200 participants attended the ‘Exhibition and Forum on Palestine’, London on 31 March 2009, organised by the Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Kuala Lumpur Foundation to Criminalise War. His Excellency Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Malaysia’s fourth prime minister delivered the keynote address. The Forum was officiated by Dr Rais Yatim, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Malaysia. The speakers were Mr Tony Benn, Rabbi Cohen, Ms Lauren Booth, Sir Gerald Kaufman and Ms Cynthia McKinney.

That’s Rabbi Cohen of Neturei Karta, the Jewish fig leaves for the worst Israel haters. Lauren Booth is a crazed devotee of Hamas and an enthusiastic fan of Gilad Atzmon, the antisemite’s antisemite. Cynthia McKinney is a notorious conspiracy freak.

Tony Benn and Gerald Kaufman were of course fixtures in nasty far left circuits and naturals for a Mahathir event.

Note the “genocide” slur on the stage.

Dodgy Lord Sheikh was there too (left).

So was Michele Renouf (centre), the far right Holocaust denial cheerleader.

David Pidcock was also in attendance. Here he is with McKinney and Renouf.

Pidcock is a right charmer:

A British-born convert to Islam, Pidcock is the author of an extensive collection of conspiracy-laden anti-Semitic works, including the 1992 work Satanic Voices Ancient & Modern, which blames most of the world’s current and ancient problems on a centuries-old conspiracy whose participants include Freemasons, Illuminati, “Luciferian Zionists,” the Rockefeller family, big oil companies and the Council on Foreign Relations. The principal Internet outlet for Pidcock’s writings is the website iamthewitness.com, which is devoted to fascist and anti-Semitic writings, prominently featuring The International Jew published by Henry Ford.

So, who else turned up at this hatred rally? No prizes for guessing.

Mr Corbyn can insist that he opposes antisemitism as much as he likes. His problem is that the record shows he is right at home in the worst swamps. His protestations are worthless. Actually, they are offensive.