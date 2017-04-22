After news broke of a four-hour visit with President Trump at the White House (including dinner) by rockers Ted Nugent and Kid Rock, chaperoned by former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, my first impulse was to visit Nugent’s Facebook page to see if this post was still there.

No, I thought. It couldn’t be. Surely he would remove it at least for this occasion.

Nope.

But of course Trump has a Jewish daughter and son-in-law. And Obama was an Israel-hating antisemite. So no big deal, right?