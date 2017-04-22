Trump hosts Kid, Ted and Sarah at the White House
After news broke of a four-hour visit with President Trump at the White House (including dinner) by rockers Ted Nugent and Kid Rock, chaperoned by former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, my first impulse was to visit Nugent’s Facebook page to see if this post was still there.
No, I thought. It couldn’t be. Surely he would remove it at least for this occasion.
Nope.
But of course Trump has a Jewish daughter and son-in-law. And Obama was an Israel-hating antisemite. So no big deal, right?
Mr. Nugent, who posed, capped in a camouflage cowboy hat, with a seated Mr. Trump in the Oval Office, was the subject of a 2012 Secret Service investigation after suggesting violence toward Mr. Obama during that year’s re-election campaign.
Not everyone was pleased with the visit.
“Ted Nugent, vile racist who called Obama a subhuman mongrel, feted by Donald Trump. Disgusting, disgraceful,” Norman Ornstein, a progressive political scientist, wrote in a Twitter message.