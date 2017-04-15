Following the non-story of the National Trust (Easter) Egg Hunt, here’s the Daily Mail in typically tendentious mode:

Sainsbury’s and Asda won’t stock Christian Easter egg – but they DO put halal ones on their shelves

The quotes imply that the supermarkets are averse to products with Christian branding, but it’s much more likely that their rationale was purely commercial. Of course the Guylian chocolates don’t have remotely comparable Muslim branding. However they are a popular range – and in fact many Cadburys chocolate products are also halal.

The article prompted predictable outrage.

will NEVER cross their door steps again and never buy Guylian chocolates again. We have to make a stand for OUR beliefs, after all we pander to the beliefs of ALL other minorities in OUR country.

Exchanging Christian heritage for a 13th century nightmare. [13th?]

As long as it is marked to have content that was sourced from an animal that has been made to die in agony as it slowly bleeds to death without being stunned before having it’s throat cut then that is OK, so we know to avoid it. [Guylian chocs are vegetarian]

the breeding rates will soon eradicate you anyway !

There are plenty of stories which have something to do with Islam to be genuinely outraged about at the moment – for example the HuT Australian women praising their reading of Islamic teaching on the discipline of wives (CAGE went into meltdown over this) or the appalling murder of a young ‘blasphemer’ in Pakistan. But – Muslims who fancy an easter egg? And I bet some of those moaning about this in the Daily Mail comments also moan that Muslims don’t do enough to integrate.