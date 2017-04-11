Following his much criticised statement that Assad was worse than Hitler because Hitler didn’t use chemical weapons, Sean Spicer has now offered a jaw dropping ‘clarification’. He claimed Hitler wasn’t using gas on his ‘own people’ – then explains that ‘he brought them into the, um, Holocaust centers’ – and ends by referring to Assad’s victims as ‘innocent’, as though by way of contrast. Using the phrase ‘Holocaust Center’ as a euphemism for concentration camps was just extraordinary.

It could be argued that he seems hopelessly confused rather than intentionally malign – but that’s not a great excuse when your job is White House Press Secretary.