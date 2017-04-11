Expel Ken #CorbynOut!
Somebody’s trying to raise £6,000 to Fly a banner over Wembley for the Arsenal v City cup semi saying: Expel Ken #CorbynOut
It’s a meme. With Arsenal’s love/hate thing with Wenger; we communicate via aeroplanes.
But hey Spurs (and all other) cousins, come give support in the Arsenal struggle against antisemitism!
This is done with humour, but it’s serious; keeping the issue in the public imagination.
Corbyn’s constituency contains Arsenal; he poses as a fan.
And Livingstone’s manner, Cricklewood and Brent, is in the Wembley neighbourhood. Livingstone said he can’t walk down the street for Jewish people telling him he’s right; well now he can’t sit in his garden without us telling him he’s not.
And sure, there might be more worthy charitable causes. So donate to help refugees too.
Have a whip-round at your seder. 300 donations of £20 each will do it.
Come on guys let’s show them what Harry’s Place is made of and make this thing happen!