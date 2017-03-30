In the old days when Kings gave places to their courtiers, your way to advancement could be through your actual capabilities but also through your pleasingness. You would make yourself a favourite – often through wit, as a companion to the hunt, or, for James I, your good looks. Courtier equalled flatterer.

We live in a democratic system and the public has to be wooed. Some of that wooing may be through inspirational oratory, or by projecting gravitas and responsibility. However a little flattery can go some way as well. The King is all wisdom, Demos is all knowledge.

Anyway, read James Bloodworth’s excellent article on this pandering to ignorance:-

Brexit was a “victory against big business … against big politics”, the UKIP leader Nigel Farage told reporters on the Friday morning of the Brexit result. Similarly, in a recent article on Trump, the Conservative MEP Daniel Hannan blamed the demagogue’s rise on “snobbish elites” who “disdain the people”. Meanwhile, Spiked’s deputy editor Tom Slater has written of “the elite’s fear of the Brexit blob”. “Scratch the surface,” Slater warned, “and the same fear of the braying, blokey Brexiteers lurks.”