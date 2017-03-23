Here at HP we’re wondering if there is anyone who has been investigated in connection with a terrorist plot CAGE don’t know.

Bearing in mind that they had pretty much instant access to Abu Izzadeen’s solicitor and within minutes of the accusation being made were able to definitively assert that he was NOT the attacker we’re wondering whether they know Khalid Masood who has now been named as the perpetrator.

Trevor Brooks, also known as Abu Izzadeen, is currently in jail and NOT behind the #WestminsterAttack his solicitor has confirmed to us — CAGE (@UK_CAGE) March 22, 2017

Did any CAGE staff look at the images of the attacker and instantly recognize another “beautiful young man”?

If they did will they stand up and say so?