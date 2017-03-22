It was reported yesterday that Professor Alan Johnson, editor of Fathom, had decided to withdraw from the rescheduled conference. This followed an announcement that Richard Falk, booster of Atzmon, had been invited to give a keynote paper. (Some noted that the involvement of Oren Ben Dor might already have been seen as a sufficient disincentive to participate.)

Discussing this on Twitter made me feel that, for some, antisemitism seems shrouded in mist – a bit like Oren Ben Dor’s prose – even when the issues are clearcut, and don’t hinge on Israel.

One person involved in the conference came up with a string of deflections:

Criticism of Israel is not anti-Semitism.

A claim that there is ‘no agreed definition of antisemitism’. I guess that’s true, but does it have to stop us calling it out?

Wondering why the strongest criticisms had been directed against non-conformign Jews. I think remembering that Ben Dor said ‘there is something so Jewish in that which has provoked the holocaust’ provides a clue.

an assertion that the conference doesn’t welcome antisemites. (!)

Finally a reminder – if you need it – about Atzmon, whom keynote speaker Falk was happy to promote.