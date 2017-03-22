Israel and International Law – the latest from Cork
It was reported yesterday that Professor Alan Johnson, editor of Fathom, had decided to withdraw from the rescheduled conference. This followed an announcement that Richard Falk, booster of Atzmon, had been invited to give a keynote paper. (Some noted that the involvement of Oren Ben Dor might already have been seen as a sufficient disincentive to participate.)
Discussing this on Twitter made me feel that, for some, antisemitism seems shrouded in mist – a bit like Oren Ben Dor’s prose – even when the issues are clearcut, and don’t hinge on Israel.
One person involved in the conference came up with a string of deflections:
- Criticism of Israel is not anti-Semitism.
- A claim that there is ‘no agreed definition of antisemitism’. I guess that’s true, but does it have to stop us calling it out?
- Wondering why the strongest criticisms had been directed against non-conformign Jews. I think remembering that Ben Dor said ‘there is something so Jewish in that which has provoked the holocaust’ provides a clue.
- an assertion that the conference doesn’t welcome antisemites. (!)
Finally a reminder – if you need it – about Atzmon, whom keynote speaker Falk was happy to promote.
As I left the room, I held up my Israel flag. Our departure caused chaos with people complaining that silent protesters were being removed. Gilad Atzmon said “’Raus” as I left the room (it is on film though I didn’t hear it). He was admonished by the pro-Palestinians. Atzmon then turned around to the Jewish students at the back and said “being chucked out for causing trouble, just like you lot were in Germany”. The pro-Israel people then went ballistic at him and asked him to repeat it – which he happily did. Security was called to remove him – even the pro-Palestinians told him he had crossed a red line. Then (I was told – I was outside) the event descended into chaos as Security refused to remove Atzmon. It ended earlier than the 90 minutes planned.