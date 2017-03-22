Not surprising of course.

Solidarity from France, which has suffered much from this.

It’s all speculation now of course but here’s a thread about the ISIS chatter on this latest atrocity:-

https://twitter.com/rcallimachi/status/844582539297615872

“this violence happened on the 1-year anniversary of Brussels attack. ISIS, like al-Qaeda, loves anniversaries.”

And here’s a reminder of how the great nature lover poet could find something as mighty as nature in the grandeur of our capital:-

Earth has not anything to show more fair:

Dull would he be of soul who could pass by

A sight so touching in its majesty:

This City now doth, like a garment, wear

The beauty of the morning; silent, bare,

Ships, towers, domes, theatres, and temples lie

Open unto the fields, and to the sky;

All bright and glittering in the smokeless air.

Never did sun more beautifully steep

In his first splendour, valley, rock, or hill;

Ne’er saw I, never felt, a calm so deep!

The river glideth at his own sweet will:

Dear God! the very houses seem asleep;

And all that mighty heart is lying still!

Composed Upon Westminster Bridge, September 3, 1802

William Wordsworth, 1770 – 1850

Update:-

Further update:-