How shocking this is so unsurprising

KB Player, March 22nd 2017, 5:49 pm

Not surprising of course.

Solidarity from France, which has suffered much from this.

It’s all speculation now of course but here’s a thread about the ISIS chatter on this latest atrocity:-

https://twitter.com/rcallimachi/status/844582539297615872

“this violence happened on the 1-year anniversary of Brussels attack. ISIS, like al-Qaeda, loves anniversaries.”

And  here’s a reminder of how the great nature lover poet could find something as mighty as nature in the grandeur of our capital:-

Earth has not anything to show more fair:
Dull would he be of soul who could pass by
A sight so touching in its majesty:
This City now doth, like a garment, wear
The beauty of the morning; silent, bare,
Ships, towers, domes, theatres, and temples lie
Open unto the fields, and to the sky;
All bright and glittering in the smokeless air.
Never did sun more beautifully steep
In his first splendour, valley, rock, or hill;
Ne’er saw I, never felt, a calm so deep!
The river glideth at his own sweet will:
Dear God! the very houses seem asleep;
And all that mighty heart is lying still!

Composed Upon Westminster Bridge, September 3, 1802
William Wordsworth, 1770 – 1850

Update:-

Further update:-

