Main menu:

Recent posts

Categories

Archives

Donate

To help keep HP running

 

Or make a one-off donation:

Bernie Sanders in McDowell County

Gene, March 16th 2017, 11:45 am

For anyone who thinks Trump’s victory last November signaled a marked shift to the Right in American politics:

According to a Fox News poll, Senator Bernie Sanders– a self-styled democratic socialist– is apparently the most popular politician in America.

Sanders appeared this week at a town hall in McDowell County, West Virginia, the poorest county in the state, which voted 74 percent for Trump over Hillary Clinton.

Perhaps the audience represented the county’s radical leftwing fringe, but it’s remarkable to watch how Sanders connected with people in a way that Clinton never could.

I’ll admit I scoffed at the idea that Sanders could have defeated Trump if he had been the Democratic candidate for president last year. Now I wouldn’t have bet on him losing.

Keywords: Stateside.