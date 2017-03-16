For anyone who thinks Trump’s victory last November signaled a marked shift to the Right in American politics:

According to a Fox News poll, Senator Bernie Sanders– a self-styled democratic socialist– is apparently the most popular politician in America.

Favorable ratings from Fox poll: Bernie +29

Planned Parenthood +25

Warren +8

Pence +4

Obamacare +3

Trump -9

Ryan -10

Sanders appeared this week at a town hall in McDowell County, West Virginia, the poorest county in the state, which voted 74 percent for Trump over Hillary Clinton.

Perhaps the audience represented the county’s radical leftwing fringe, but it’s remarkable to watch how Sanders connected with people in a way that Clinton never could.

.@SenSanders: GOP health care bill "should be seen as a huge tax break for the wealthiest people in this country"

I’ll admit I scoffed at the idea that Sanders could have defeated Trump if he had been the Democratic candidate for president last year. Now I wouldn’t have bet on him losing.