This is a guest post by John Bevan

Following the news that Stephen Sizer had once again broken his February 2015 agreement with Bishop Andrew Watson, the Bishop released the following statement on 10 March (emphasis added):

“I have become aware that Dr Stephen Sizer has again contravened the agreement he made in February 2015 just five weeks before his planned retirement on Easter Sunday, 16 April 2017. Needless to say I am very disappointed by Dr Sizer’s actions. “Dr Sizer admits that material shared on his Facebook page in the past two weeks has breached our agreement, and so I have required him to cease all preaching, teaching and leading of services with immediate effect. He will also desist from all use of social media until his retirement takes effect. “To allow the parish of Virginia Water to say a proper goodbye, I have conceded that Dr Sizer leads ministry over the Easter weekend.”

Two points need bringing out.

Firstly, despite earlier warning (twice!) that breaches of the agreement would lead to the immediate end of Rev Sizer’s tenure of office, the Bishop has now effectively suspended Rev Sizer and put him on garden leave for five weeks, before a nice send-off. I cannot think of many other situations where repeated breaches of an agreement with one’s boss would lead to anything other than an instant dismissal (do not pass go, do not collect £200, do not say goodbye). Rev Sizer’s parishioners can send him a farewell card, give him a goodbye phone call or even visit him if they wish; but it seems highly inappropriate for the Bishop to allow him a farewell shindig.

Secondly, and perhaps more importantly, Rev Sizer was required to desist from all use of social media until after his retirement on Easter Sunday. The Bishop’s statement was released early in the morning on 10 March. At 10:21 pm on the same day, Rev Sizer published this post on Facebook. This seems to be yet another blatant breach, on Rev Sizer’s part, of his agreement with his bishop.

Perhaps ironically, though, this gives the Church of England one final chance to take decisive action against Rev Sizer, before he launches his new “Peacemaker Mediators” charity (which includes Jenny Tonge on its “International Board of Reference”). No true Christian should support or fund this charity: if Rev Sizer’s character is such that he cannot even keep the peace with his own boss, a well-respected bishop – quite apart from his numerous other outrageous statements and actions – how can he peacefully mediate between anyone?

As things stand, Rev Sizer appears to be acting like a naughty child, who responds to parental leniency with ever more brazen disobedience. It seems that he is taking Bishop Andrew Watson for a fool. The Bishop must now surely require Rev Sizer to step down immediately and for good. If he does not, it will not be only Rev Sizer who will take him for a fool.