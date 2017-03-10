I’m sure that many of you wake up in the middle of the night with one question on your mind: what is Darius Guppy up to now?

Darius Guppy, you will remember, is the Old Etonian grandson of Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammed Kazem Assar, jailed in 1993 for a fake jewel robbery insurance fraud. He famously failed to persuade a schoolfriend, Boris Johnson, to have some journalists beaten up, or something.

Well, wonder no more. Darius is writing for the Alt Right website of the famous American neo Nazi, Richard Spencer. You can read his work here:

https://altright.com/2017/02/14/how-the-altright-must-slay-the-hydra/

What does he have to say for himself?

This sort of thing:

“Before anything the new force will need to make out the real enemy, and there should be no doubt about its identity: international finance. Every one of the hydra’s heads sprouts from this evil and it works by means of a process that is very simple but to which our “elite” seems oblivious.”

Yeah, mate. I think you’ve found your true home.