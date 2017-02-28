Main menu:

“Sometimes it’s the reverse”?

Gene, February 28th 2017, 9:35 pm

Since it’s still unclear who is behind it, I’ve held off posting about the recent spate of vandalism at Jewish cemeteries in St. Louis and Philadelphia, and the bomb threats aimed at Jewish community centers across the US, and President Trump’s less-than-satisfactory response, but WTF?

“Sometimes it’s the reverse”? You mean sometimes Jewish tombstones attack antisemites? Or Jewish community centers make bomb threats to Jew-haters?

Keywords: Trump, antisemitism.