Since it’s still unclear who is behind it, I’ve held off posting about the recent spate of vandalism at Jewish cemeteries in St. Louis and Philadelphia, and the bomb threats aimed at Jewish community centers across the US, and President Trump’s less-than-satisfactory response, but WTF?

BREAKING: PA Attorney General: Trump told us "sometimes it's the reverse," when asked about anti-Semitic threats and attacks. pic.twitter.com/Pjo8FE59iN — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) February 28, 2017

“Sometimes it’s the reverse”? You mean sometimes Jewish tombstones attack antisemites? Or Jewish community centers make bomb threats to Jew-haters?