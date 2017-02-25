Which naive bleeding-heart liberal said that “Muslims who commit terrorist acts are perverting their religion,” and that the label “radical Islamic terrorism” was not helpful because terrorists are “un-Islamic”?

You guessed it. It was Lt. Gen. H. R. McMaster, President Trump’s recently-appointed national security adviser.

Whether or not you agree with McMaster, it’s good to have someone in that position who doesn’t feel the need to toady up to Trump. I can only imagine the outrage on the Right if a President Hillary Clinton’s national security adviser had said the same things.

I vaguely recall someone denouncing Barack Obama for taking essentially the same position.

Ah, it’s coming back to me…