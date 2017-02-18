As he has in the past (here, here and here) Shepard Smith cuts a singular path at Fox News:

Even though President Trump didn’t mention Fox in his latest unhinged tweet, I suppose it’s fair to call Smith an honorary “enemy of the American people.”

Update: I took some heat recently for pointing out that Trump’s chief strategist Steve Bannon had once called himself a Leninst. But Lenin himself referred to his opponents as “enemies of the people.”

Is it a stretch to detect Bannon’s Leninist influence here?