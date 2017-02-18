Shepard Smith calls out Trump
As he has in the past (here, here and here) Shepard Smith cuts a singular path at Fox News:
Even though President Trump didn’t mention Fox in his latest unhinged tweet, I suppose it’s fair to call Smith an honorary “enemy of the American people.”
The FAKE NEWS media (failing @nytimes, @NBCNews, @ABC, @CBS, @CNN) is not my enemy, it is the enemy of the American People!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2017
Update: I took some heat recently for pointing out that Trump’s chief strategist Steve Bannon had once called himself a Leninst. But Lenin himself referred to his opponents as “enemies of the people.”
Is it a stretch to detect Bannon’s Leninist influence here?