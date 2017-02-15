As the his administration sinks further into confusion and scandal of its own making (or is it all going according to plan?), President Trump met with Bibi Netanyahu at the White House and held a joint press conference at which the president answered a question about antisemitism in the US by talking about his Electoral College victory, told Netanyahu to “hold back on the settlements a little bit” (OK, he deserves some credit for that) and offered the following approach to solving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict:

“I’m looking at two states and one state,” Trump said. “I’m happy with the one they [i.e., the Israelis and Palestinians] like the best.”

Problem solved. Next!