The problem with being raised in a liberal family in a liberal city (“the People’s Republic of Santa Monica”) and attending a liberal high school is that when you systematically rebel against everyone and everything you perceive as “liberal,” good or bad, you may end up as an adviser to President Donald Trump, defending his most ridiculous claims and saying things like this:

“[O]ur opponents, the media and the whole world will soon see as we begin to take further actions, that the powers of the president to protect our country are very substantial and will not be questioned.”