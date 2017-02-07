It can be hard to distinguish truth from falsehood, particularly on overexcitable social media platforms. But Wilders still hasn’t taken down this tweet, purporting to show Dutch politician Alexander Pechtold demonstrating with Islamists

even though many have pointed out that it is clearly a fake – here’s the original image.

Wilders’ populist PVV party is performing strongly in polls, although it is thought that other parties would form a coalition to prevent him gaining power, and stop him carrying out his illiberal manifesto.