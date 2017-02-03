It seems that Jeremy Corbyn has decided to pack his bags and take a trip to the Holy Land!

After briefing Corbyn personally the erstwhile PA ambassador to the UK Manuel Hassassian promptly boasted of the meet on the Palestine Mission website.

It was (un)surprising that after constantly saying how happy he is to talk to people with whom he profoundly disagrees there was no mention of a briefing from the Israeli embassy nor any sign of coordination between the Labour Party and Israel in ensuring Corbyn’s supposed Spring trip to the Middle East goes smoothly. In fact Corbyn called on Theresa May to launch an inquiry into the allegations that somehow the Israeli embassy were attempting to subvert democracy in the UK.

Oh well good to know that Corbyn will be away from the UK for a few days…perhaps he’ll be able to arrange a meeting with some of his friends from Hamas while he’s there.