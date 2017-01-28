There’s a lot to say about President Trump’s executive order on Holocaust Remembrance Day banning citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States for 90 days.

But this is one of the most telling:

His proposed list doesn’t include Muslim-majority countries where his Trump Organization has done business or pursued potential deals. Properties include golf courses in the United Arab Emirates and two luxury towers operating in Turkey.

The countries in red are included in the ban. The countries in yellow (where Trump has business interests) are not:

(Bloomberg News provides a handy guide to Trump’s potential conflicts of interest.)

Trump said the ban is designed to keep Islamic terrorists out of the US. But of the 19 9/11 hijackers responsible for the worst act of terrorism in American history, 15 were from Saudi Arabia (excluded from the ban), two were from the United Arab Emeriates (excluded from the ban), and the others were from Egypt (excluded from the ban) and Lebanon (excluded from the ban).

Two days before Trump signed the ban, someone at the Pentagon posted this tweet:

From refugee to #Marine. @USMC Cpl Ali J. Mohammed takes the fight to the doorstep of those who cast his family out.https://t.co/oSXWGrzsL7 pic.twitter.com/UVlWsaESic — U.S. Dept of Defense (@DeptofDefense) January 25, 2017

Iraq is one of the countries to which the entry ban applies. Was Trump being trolled? I hope so.