This is a cross-post from the Rambling Infidel

‘Brooklyn hijabi’ and alleged feminist Linda Sarsour was a co-organiser and leader of the notorious Women’s March on Saturday, described as one of the biggest protests in American history.

She recieved alot of criticism afterwards which was described as “Islamophobic” or “right wing” across many media sites that reported on it.

I will concede that some of the blowback she experienced on social media was unpleasant and indeed motivated by bigotry and racism. I condemn this obviously and view it as tragic, as it diverts attention from very legitimate criticisms of her hypocrisy and faux-feminism.

However, the reason she is on the end of legitimate criticism is not because she is Muslim. It’s because she is an apologist for oppressive Islamist fundamentalism and an identity politics poser, which many media sites failed to mention. There is an immense, and rather sick irony for someone who minimizes the oppression of her ‘fellow Muslim sisters’ to lead a Women’s March to defend the gains of feminism against Donald Trump.

You don’t believe me? Well, let us look at some of her previous tweets.

Her basic message is “Don’t worry! Women being barred from driving isn’t a big deal because they get 10 weeks of paid maternity leave, while women in America don’t have the benefit of paid maternity leave”.

The hardships of women in Saudi Arabia goes far beyond them not being allowed to drive. It’s to do with a state, a legal system and even a culture that doesn’t treat them as human beings of equal worth. That views motherhood and domestic surbordination as the only thing that is worthy of a woman. So yeah, it’s not a coincedence that Saudi women are compensated with a sort of generous maternity leave.

In this tweet she attempts to downplay the issue of forced veiling in Saudi Arabia. Of course, veiling is not THE issue for Saudi women, but it certainly is AN issue. The issue is the fundamental right of women to choose what they wish to wear, not for the nanny state acting in the name of Allah ordering women what to wear. As a “feminist” how does she fail to see this very simple principle?

