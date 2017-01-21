If you want a vision of the future, imagine Donald Trump talking about how popular he believes himself to be and how the media are concealing that public esteem- for four years.





Update:More on Trump’s bizarre appearance at the CIA.

Further update: Trump’s press secretary Sean Spicer calls his first press briefing to tell a lie: “This was the largest audience ever to witness an inauguration, period. Both in person and around the globe.”

It wasn’t.

Get used to it.

And well done to CNN for refusing to play the game on Trump’s terms.