Main menu:

Recent posts

Categories

Archives

Donate

To help keep HP running

 

Or make a one-off donation:

Tillerson testifies

Gene, January 11th 2017, 2:27 pm

Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of state Rex Tillerson, CEO of Exxon Mobil and recipient of the Russian Order of Friendship from Vladimir Putin, testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Keywords: Stateside.