Herein lies a Lenin-echo tale

All four parties have been persecuted under, first, Hugo Chavez and now Nicholas Maduro.

Leopoldo López, of Popular Will, is the most well known persecution subject. He was jailed in February 2014 on charges of public incitement to violence through supposed subliminal messages and criminal association. He had previously been subjected to corruption charges, and banned from running for office. Those charges were declared false by the Inter-American Court of Human Rights.

Chilean José Antonio Viera-Gallo tried to visit López in 2014 in a mission from the Socialist International and was denied access. Viera-Gallo said:

In a dictatorship, there are no rights whatsoever, and one is left at the mercy of power. Yesterday, we confirmed human right violations against a political leader.

In June this year the socialist former Spanish Prime minister Zapatero finally met López.

Amnesty International have deemed López a Prisoner of Conscience and have said that:

“The charges brought against Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo López,” was a “smack of a politically motivated attempt to silence dissent in the country.”

Guadalupe Marengo, Amnesty International Americas Program Deputy Director, called on Venezuelan authorities to:

Either present solid evidence to substantiate the charges against López or release him immediately and unconditionally … Amnesty International has not seen evidence to substantiate these charges. This is an affront to justice and free assembly.

The (UK) Venezuela Solidarity Campaign (VSC, whose prominent left-wing British supporters I called out) have called López “right wing” – have called any opposition ‘right wing’ – and has disseminated Venezuelan government propaganda against him.

The group have said about protests against food shortages and repression:

The calls for street action from the opposition, [amounts] to destabilizing the country.

This is the language of Putin, of Lukashenko. This is Stalinism. To underline that Kremlinesque 2013 post, the VSC specifically tied the social democrat López to “fascists”.

In this they echo the Venezuela government who just called the Chilean Foreign Minister, who served under Allende, a ‘Pinochetista’ for daring to inquire about the arrest of one of its citizens, the lawyer Braulio Jatar.

Jatar’s imprisonment brings the number of political prisoners in Venezuela to 95.

‘Man of peace’

I have looked and cannot find any contacts between Corbyn, or Ken Livingstone (for that matter), with Social Democrats in Venezuela.

Corbyn has never, no instance I can find, defended López.

Nor Manuel Rosales, another prominent (ran for President, exiled) Social Democrat persecuted by Chavismo.

Neither had he any comment on the massive corruption called out by Chavistas themselves.

Jack Staples-Butler’s masterful, long-form complete demolition of Corbyn et al demonstrates how none of them – Corbyn, Jones et al – payed any heed, none. to even Venezuelan civil society, NGOs or trade unionists.

All of them were so bewitched, and, as Jack demonstrates, the 1930s, Orwell-Spain, parallels are so exact.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

That they did not know is impossible

In a 2013 encounter on Al-Jazeera Corbyn was called out on his Chavismo support with critics citing corruption, manipulation of elections, and alliances with dictatorships like Iran and Syria.

His answer – noteworthy angry – was to point to ‘what Venezuela was like before Chavez’ and the fact that Chavez had won elections. He denied that Chavez has clamped down on the media and described opposition criticism of Chavez in the media as “libelous”

Since 2003, Freedom House has ranked Venezuela as “not free” concerning press freedom. Concerns about freedom of the press in Venezuela have been raised by Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, the Inter American Press Association, the International Press Institute, Reporters without Borders, representatives of the Catholic Church, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, and others.

“[Chavez] was not a very efficient dictator because he allowed so much opposition to carry on,” Corbyn said.

I refer you again to Jack Staples-Butler’s surgical demolition of Corbyn et al on this point. Jack takes apart every talking point from Corbyn, Owen Jones etc from this period and shines sunlight on it.

Corbyn knew. Of course he knew. He knows now. Ask him and watch the ‘man of peace’ dissolve before your eyes. Ask.

In his last recorded comments on Venezuela in June 2015 Corbyn did not include anything – not one word – on the grim situation with hunger in Venezuela, never mind the international outcry from fellow Social Democrats over the imprisonment of López. Almost the entire focus was on supposed American imperialism.

Now he deletes all comment on Venezuela from his website.

Do not tell me they did not know. Owen Jones, Burgon, Abbott – FFS Milne. They all knew.

Damn any unheard Venezuelan Social Democrat who complained. Shiraz Socialist:

Essential to any Bonapartist regime is the role of the army. Chávez was a career soldier and this conditions his outlook and politics. This is not simply because he tried to seize power in 1992 through a military coup. It is widely recognised that Chávez militarised politics in Venezuela. Chávezs made it clear in interviews with sympathetic journalists such as Marta Harnecker and the hero-worshipping Richard Gott that a reconstructed “civilian-military alliance” was the key to his politics. His organisation, the MBR-200, formed in the early 1980s, was made up largely of middle level officers, with others in a secondary role. The armed forces have been central from the beginning of Chávez’s rule.

The military in now running the economy. The military is now starving the populace for profit.

Let me underline that again. Maduro has let the military run food and they are profiting from it while people starve.

One assumes this is fine by Corbyn et al but who knows? No journalist has asked them about it.

Serious people say this will come to a financial head in April. Jack Staples-Butler has ideas on who the Chavista apologists’ fall guy will be

Will they get away with this?

As Caracas Chronicles noted when Nick Cohen demolished the remaining left support for Chavismo earlier this year:

It’s been years since there was a serious argument to be had about the Bolivarian Revolution. The symbolic bookend to the debate, for me, came when Noam Chomsky broke with Chávez over his treatment of judge Afiuni.

This is true except in the deaf/dumb left organised by the VSC in the UK, and exemplified by the Labour leader and still backed by big unions and still left alone by UK media, even unto the Mail …

This is from last August.

They sold out fellow Venezuelan socialists. Corbyn stood by and watched. Let this be a lesson to UK Labour.

He failed to defend Social Democrats in the face of kleptocratic so-called Leninists. They cheered an experiment that failed.

You got the point from all this?