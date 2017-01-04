The Israeli soldier Elor Azaria is guilty of manslaughter.

The verdict by a military court came in early this morning.

Azaria shot dead a terrorist who had been disarmed and already shot while he lay prone on the ground in Hebron.

The terrorist stabbed two IDF soldiers before being neutralised.

Azaria cocked his weapon and shot the wounded terrorist in the head at point blank range.

According to the Times of Israel 67% of Israelis, including Netanyahu and other Members of Knesset, support a Presidential pardon.

The Minister of Defence Avigdor Lieberman notably has not come out in support of a pardon.

The case has caused a great deal of controversy in Israel and is currently getting 24 hour coverage.

The shooting was recorded.

