To paraphrase the movie publicists, if you follow only one Twitter account in 2017, make it this one.

Chris Arnade is a former Wall Street bond trader who observed first-hand how the financial industry has screwed ordinary people. He now travels the US chronicling the stories of struggling people in left-behind communities.

1. Let's hope 17 is year political writers/pundits stop calling groups of voters stupid or idiots. & understand how deeply offensive that is — Chris Arnade (@Chris_arnade) January 2, 2017

6. One of my biggest disappointments of last year was seeing progressives (my group!) dismiss entire groups of voters as lesser. — Chris Arnade (@Chris_arnade) January 2, 2017

7. Denying socio- eco context to entire groups. Imo going against everything progressives are supposed to be about: understanding ALL people — Chris Arnade (@Chris_arnade) January 2, 2017

Yes. I’ve seen and heard too many nominal progressives doing just this. The first step to winning majorities in coming elections is to stop doing it.