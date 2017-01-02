Main menu:

“Stop calling groups of voters stupid”

Gene, January 2nd 2017, 5:08 pm

To paraphrase the movie publicists, if you follow only one Twitter account in 2017, make it this one.

Chris Arnade is a former Wall Street bond trader who observed first-hand how the financial industry has screwed ordinary people. He now travels the US chronicling the stories of struggling people in left-behind communities.

Yes. I’ve seen and heard too many nominal progressives doing just this. The first step to winning majorities in coming elections is to stop doing it.

