It’s worth noting that whenever there is a lull in the fighting in Syria (the fighting is mostly indiscriminate attacks by the regime against rebel strongholds), opponents of Assad use the opportunity to take to the streets to demonstrate peacefully.

This is not Islamic State or al-Aqaeda. These are the same kinds of Syrians who took to the streets back in 2011 in massive non-violent demonstrations against the Assad regime, only to be met with brutal repression and violence.

Unfortunately it seems the regime is already violating the cease-fire. Anyone surprised?