Here’s a very worrying report in the Sunday Times:

The former police chief who led the official inquiry into the “Trojan Horse” schools scandal has accused the government of “betrayal” after it decided to give the alleged leaders of the plot the names and testimony of his confidential witnesses.

Sources who were promised anonymity received emails last month informing them that their identities and the full transcripts of their private evidence would be released to five of the alleged Trojan Horse ringleaders on Tuesday and made public.