2016 seemed a year of changes and upheavals bringing dread and dismay to many of us and death to others. The times have been too interesting for my taste.

New Years should start with hope though. So for its first cry and suck at the breast and the burial of its placenta, here’s a poem for young 2017.

From The Cure at Troy

Human beings suffer,

They torture one another,

They get hurt and get hard.

No poem or play or song

Can fully right a wrong

Inflicted and endured. The innocent in gaols

Beat on their bars together.

A hunger-striker’s father

Stands in the graveyard dumb.

The police widow in veils

Faints at the funeral home. History says, don’t hope

On this side of the grave.

But then, once in a lifetime

The longed-for tidal wave

Of justice can rise up,

And hope and history rhyme. So hope for a great sea-change

On the far side of revenge.

Believe that further shore

Is reachable from here.

Believe in miracle

And cures and healing wells. Call miracle self-healing:

The utter, self-revealing

Double-take of feeling.

If there’s fire on the mountain

Or lightning and storm

And a god speaks from the sky That means someone is hearing

The outcry and the birth-cry

Of new life at its term.

Seamus Heaney