Getting back to the subject of moral courage…

While soon-to-be president Donald Trump takes the side of a foreign adversary against his own government, Republican Senator John McCain is spending New Year’s Eve with Ukrainian Marines defending their country against Russian aggression.

Spending #NewYearsEve w/ brave #Ukrainian Marines at a forward combat outpost – we stand w/ them in their fight against #Putin's aggression pic.twitter.com/vkz0gdozVV — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) December 31, 2016

Unlike some other Congressional Republicans, who are contorting themselves to defend Trump’s mystifying Putinphilia, McCain understands the need to put country ahead of party.

While Trump has said it’s time to “move on” from the Russian regime’s effort to swing the 2016 election in his favor (which he has yet to acknowledge despite overwhelming evidence), McCain– no fan of Hillary Clinton– has called it “an act of war.”

(Do you recall how after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, President Roosevelt declared to a joint session of Congress that is was “time to move on”? Me neither)

Now comes news that Russian operatives hacked into an electric utility in Vermont.

So thank you, Senator McCain, for having the moral courage to stand up to the bastard who now leads your party and will soon lead our country.